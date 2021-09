Ansu Fati to take over Barcelona number 10 shirt. Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati will take over the number 10 shirt that Lionel Messi famously wore for 13 years. The club have released their squad numbers for the 2021/22 season and in doing so have confirmed that 18-year-old Fati will wear the shirt that Messi took over after Ronaldinho departed the Nou Camp in 2008.