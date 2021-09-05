3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $244,900

Hard-to-find, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, quad style home offers plenty of room to stretch out, featuring over 2,500 sq. ft. and located in a desirable neighborhood of East Moline! This home has been meticulously cared for and shows well. Walk inside and be greeted with a nice large foyer perfect to keep all things organized. Living room and dining room features cathedral ceilings. Good sized bedrooms with a full bath off the master. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. The 4-season room was added in 2008. Rec room is nicely finished with a gas lighter fireplace. Basement has a large 27 x 25 storage area that could be finished. There are many updates including windows, doors, roof, gutters, soffits and much more. Measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer and or buyers agent.