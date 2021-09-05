CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Physicians Oppose Proposed Pima County Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucson, AZ – On Sept 7, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal to mandate that all healthcare workers in Pima County licensed by the State of Arizona, and their direct support staff, be vaccinated against COVID-19. The original deadline for beginning the vaccination process was Sept 1. Employers of the workers would be required to file compliance documents with the Department of Health. The consequences for noncompliance have not yet been spelled out.

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
Pima County, AZ
Government
Pima County, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Healthcare System#Health Care#The Department Of Health#Aaps#Johnson Johnson#Eua#Covid#Vaers#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Marshall issues cease and desist to healthcare providers enforcing vaccine mandates

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Wednesday warned healthcare providers to cease any unlawful use of the state immunization registry. The state of Alabama has long maintained an immunization registry for healthcare providers known as ImmPRINT to avoid unnecessary vaccinations for patients and to provide the state with patient demographic data. The terms of use of this registry are governed by state law, via rules adopted by the Alabama State Board of Health.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Caution Urged For Private Employers Considering COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For Employees

They could end up being sued. Frederick, Md (KM) With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raging, the question being asked is should private employers require their employees to be vaccinated. Rick Weldon, the President of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, has a word of caution for employers considering this move. “Be very careful heading down that road,” he says.
Pulaski, NYiheartoswego.com

OP ED: Potential Workforce Crisis Due to Vaccine Mandate

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) and his colleagues in the Minority Conference called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker to reconsider the recent vaccine mandate that will likely result in severe job losses and diminished care in New York’s healthcare industry. Through an...
Danbury, CTbetheladvocate.com

Danbury Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Back Against Mandatory Vaccines with ‘My Body, My Choice’ as the Unvaccinated Are About to Be Terminated Oct. 15th

Report by Paula Antolini, September 7, 2021, 11:08PM EDT. Vaccine mandates have now affected healthcare workers’ jobs as deadlines to receive the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine are approaching. A group of over 100 “Danbury Healthcare Workers” and hospital service employees, a part of the Nuvance Health system, have set up a...
Flathead County, MTNBCMontana

Flathead health officials say surge in COVID-19 is alarming

KALISPELL, MONT. — Flathead County is seeing alarming numbers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, county health officials say. According to the Flathead City-County Health Department, COVID-19 cases have tripled since July. In a press release sent out Wednesday, the health department stated due to the high volume of COVID...
Edwardsville, ILedglentoday.com

Madison County Health Officials Discuss COVID-19 Treatment at Committee

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County health officials want the public to know that there is a treatment for those who test positive for COVID-19 and it decreases hospitalization and death from the disease. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said on Tuesday the Madison County Health Advisory Committee discussed monoclonal antibody infusion following Missouri’s...
Pima County, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Pima County Supervisors Vote To Punish Unvaccinated Employees, Provide Quarantine Shelter For Migrants

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted for two controversial measures. The first, to punish employees who do not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the second, to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to rent out an entire hotel to shelter quarantined illegal aliens. Republican Supervisor Steve Christy was the lone vote against the two schemes.
Health Servicesconwaydailysun.com

Sununu concerned about vaccine mandate at nursing homes

OSSIPEE — Gov. Chris Sununu Thursday expressed his concern to the Sun that a presidential vaccine mandate for nursing homes may lead to a staffing crisis. Meanwhile, nursing homes in Maine are already closing due to a lack of help. On Aug. 18, the White House announced the U.S. Department...
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Public Health not asking for a mask mandate, for now

With counties and school districts across the Cowboy State discussing – and in one case of enforcement in Sheridan – mask mandates, it’s quickly a becoming a local discussion and concern in Gillette. That was the popular topic Tuesday afternoon at the director’s meeting at the county courthouse. Campbell County...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Health Department offering additional Moderna/Pfizer dose

The Lenoir County Health Department is currently providing an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised; for example, people who have had an organ transplant or who are undergoing treatment for cancer. The additional dose can be given 28 days or...
Montana StateMissoulian

MT Nurses Association: Gov's emergency rule 'junk science,' violated state law

The Montana Nurses Association issued a statement Wednesday blasting the governor's recent emergency rule regarding masks in school as a violation of state law and promotion of "junk science." The association, which represents nurses in collective bargaining agreements and advocates for them at the state Legislature, posted the statement to...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Big Pharma Taps Arizona’s Newest Vaccine Promoter Carmona

In late August, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tapped Dr. Richard Carmona to serve as the senior advisor on public health emergency preparedness and lead a statewide effort to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, the board of directors of McKesson, reportedly the nation’s largest distributor of wholesale medical supplies and equipment, elected Carmona as an independent director and member of the board’s Compensation and Compliance Committees.
Park County, WYcowboystatedaily.com

Park County Health Care In Crisis Mode

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp rise in COVID cases in Park County has caused health officials to re-implement crisis procedures. Ashley Trudo, Marketing Director for Cody Regional Health, says that the organization has implemented the Wyoming Department of Health Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) and initiated their internal Incident Command System (ICS) in response to the large influx of COVID patients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy