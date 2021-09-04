New release picks: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' and more!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not too many movies out this weekend other than the latest big budget Marvel spectacle, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so we get into that but also some other real fun stuff. Expect tangents taking us down a Clint Eastwood rabbit hole, chatter about the latest documentary...

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Band of Brothers’: THR’s 2001 Review

On Sept. 9, 2001, HBO premiered Band of Brothers, exec produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. The World War II ensemble series went on to nab 20 Emmy Awards nominations and 7 wins, including outstanding miniseries. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  With the brilliant, realistic and compelling Saving Private Ryan still fresh in the minds of most, a logical question might be: What unique way would the exec producing team of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg find to revisit the combat of World War II without merely repeating what they or others have done before? The answer comes quickly...
The Latest ‘Cry Macho’ Feature Puts Clint Eastwood Back in the Saddle

Here it is 2021, and actor-director Clint Eastwood is still releasing movies into theaters. While Eastwood’s 2018 “The Mule” was something of a mixed bag with critics — our own Joe Blessing called it a “strange movie” that “doesn’t work when it should and it does work when it shouldn’t” — Eastwood proved he still has stories to tell and chops behind the camera. So don’t sleep on “Cry Macho,” no matter how treacle its premise may seem to seasoned moviegoers.
James Bond 'No Time to Die' Official Podcast Goes Live (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, “No Time to Die” official podcast featuring Daniel Craig and more debuts; Spotify launches incubator program for Latino podcast creators; Meghan Trainor sets a new podcast series on motherhood and mental health; Chance the Rapper explains why “Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong”; and more. DATES. The...
24 Best Movies To Watch On HBO Max (September 2021)

HBO Max launched in Ma​​y 2020, and has continued to expand over the past year, adding original movies and TV shows, anime, kids content, and catalog items from both Warner Bros.' vault and licensed content from other companies. As with other streaming platforms that offer a lot of content, the problem isn't lack of things to watch--it's knowing what to choose.
An Explosive New Action Movie Just Hit Netflix

The high concept action thriller has been a staple of Netflix’s original content for a while, but even by the platform’s lofty standards the last few months have delivered a series of wildly popular and even more entertaining efforts to have dominated the most-watched rankings. Throughout the summer alone we’ve...
Mike at the Movies

I don’t remember it. I remember where I was — kindergarten, Ms. Shannon’s room on the ground floor of First Assembly Christian Academy near Erie, Pennsylvania — before my mom pulled me and my brother out of school and took us home early. But I was just a few months beyond five, so I don’t remember the events of that day at all. Everything before mid-2003 is a blur with occasional clear spots for me, and that day, the significance of which took me years to even begin to understand, is somewhere in the blur.
CinemaBlend

Anya Taylor-Joy's Mad Max Spinoff Furiosa Has Been Delayed

After a 30-year absence, the Mad Max film series returned with a bang in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road, and while Tom Hardy may have succeeded Mel Gibson as the eponymous protagonist, the breakout character was unquestionably Charlize Theron’s Furiosa. Now, instead of delivering a direct follow-up to Fury Road next, director George Miller is gearing up to make a prequel film chronicling Furiosa’s origins, with The Queen’s Gambit and Last Night in Soho actress Anya Taylor-Joy playing the heroine in her younger years. However, it’s been announced that we’ll have to wait longer than expected for the spinoff.
‘Come from Away’ and 9/11 Programming, Lucifer’s Final Act, Don’t Mess with ‘Kate,’ ‘Comedy on Earth’

A filmed version of Broadway’s Tony-winning Come from Away, about a community welcoming strangers in the shadow of 9/11, is among the specials commemorating 20 years since the terrorist attacks. That devilish Lucifer takes a final bow on Netflix. New movies include the thriller Kate, starring the fierce Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and horrormeister James Wan’s Malignant. Comedy Central’s Ilana Glazer presents a showcase of stand-up comedy reflecting on life during the pandemic.
DoYouRemember?

Top Celebs Who ABSOLUTELY HATE Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures – known for his dashing good looks, those wildly intense stares, and exuding a confidence that some people came to fear – so it’s no shocker that he has made some enemies along the way, too. “Right Turn, Clyde.” Now that that’s settled, let’s get down to the good, the bad, and the ugly – about why some of Hollywood’s other greatest actors, like John Wayne and company, actually hate Clint Eastwood.
Matt Dillon Talks Directing His Doc ‘El Gran Fellove, Francis Ford Coppola Mentorship & More [Telluride Interview]

Actor/director Matt Dillon started going to Cuba in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He and his fellow vinyl-hungry friends would stay up late drinking and hunt for hidden gem albums, at times driving over two hours away to rifle through a particular record store stash that magnetized them. They liked all kinds of music, but their sonic archaeological pursuits were most focused on the sound of the culture: the synthesis of Latin, jazz, folk, and all other influences that defined the Afro-Cuban genre. It was in one of those record stores that they found, upon the insistent recommendation of the shop owner, Afro-Cuban scat legend Francisco Fellove Valdés, otherwise known as “El Gran Fellove” (i.e., “The Great Fellove“). This time, it wasn’t just a great new record. Fellove would soon become a lifelong artistic inspiration and, much to their delight, a creative collaborator.
John Lithgow joins Julianne Moore in Apple TV+ film ‘Sharper’

Back in June of last year, we heard that Julianne Moore (Lisey’s Story) had joined the cast of a film called Sharper, a co-production from Apple Original Films and A24. It’s been relatively quiet on that front ever since, aside from casting news in August of this year. And now it’s more of the same before production on the film officially starts.

