AEW's Julia Hart Removed from All Out's Casino Battle Royale

By Matthew Aguilar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're only one night away from All Out, and that means most of the card is cemented. There is still one spot left though in the Casino Battle Royale, and while we learned that Skye Blue is the newest entrant in the match, we now know who she is replacing. AEW held a special episode of Dark tonight, though they taped it yesterday. That's why we knew that Blue was going to be in the match thanks to a surprise reveal by Tony Khan, but we didn't know that she was replacing Julia Hart. Tonight's AEW Dark revealed that Hart had to exit the match because of an attack by Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and Jade Cargill (via Wrestling Observer).

