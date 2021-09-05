CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Tigers had a strong run game in the opener; Can they keep it up?

By Frank Bonner II
dailymemphian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Memphis had 322 rushing yards against Nicholls State, the most since Nov. 23, 2019. Frank Bonner originally is from Indiana but comes to Memphis by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent the past two years writing for the Tulsa World covering Oklahoma State University athletics. He credits his early writing experience to his days as a high school sports reporter for the Republic Newspaper in Columbus, Indiana, and various internships, including at the NCAA and USA Basketball. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and his Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from IUPUI in Indianapolis.

dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Bonner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Usa Basketball#Oklahoma State University#American Football#Tigers#The University Of Memphis#Nicholls State#The Republic Newspaper#Usa Basketball#Iupui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy