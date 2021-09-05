CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas legislators, with an assist from the U.S. Supreme Court, open a Pandora’s box

By Ross Ramsey The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleThe state of Texas has figured out, at least for now, how to do unconstitutional things in a way that doesn’t raise a majority of the eyebrows in the U.S. Supreme Court. The court turned back a legal effort by abortion providers to stop the state’s new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while that new law is being litigated. It means most abortions are illegal in Texas and will remain so unless the courts eventually find the new law unconstitutional. Some justices already have said as much.

