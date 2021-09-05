4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $629,850

NO NEED TO WAIT TO BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME...IT'S ALREADY BEEN BUILT FOR YOU!!! With an OPEN FLOOR PLAN, this ONE LEVEL HOME is on a PRIVATE 1.64 acre lot and is ready for it's next owners! Features include * Nearly 2200 sq ft * 3 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms * 9' ceilings * FOYER w/ wood flooring, front door with transom/side lights & crown moulding * OFFICE w/ wood flooring, built-in cabinets/shelves plus desk area & crown moulding * FAMILY ROOM w/ wood flooring, gas logs, ceiling fan, ceiling speakers & open to KITCHEN * HUGE KITCHEN w/ wood flooring, double door pantry, GRANITE counters (2 granite colors), island, double wall oven/convection microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator w/ KEURIG in door & subway tile backsplash * PRIMARY BEDROOM w/ wood flooring, tray ceiling, ceiling fan & WIC (12'x5") * PRIMARY BATHROOM w/ tiled flooring, double vanity w/ granite counters, tiled shower, double door linen closet & separate water closet * SCREENED PORCH leading to concrete patio w/ HOT TUB * OVERSIZED 2 car side entry garage w/ epoxy flooring, extra storage/workshop area & pedestrian door * Security & Irrigation systems * WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR * Private cul-de-sac lot w/ long paved driveway.
Comments / 0