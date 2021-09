Mike and Jesse run through some of the latest NFL news as the season approaches, including the Deshaun Watson trade rumors and JK Dobbins’s injury. They discuss the card market implications for both of these stories before taking a look at the card values of some vintage NFL and NBA legends including Dan Marino, John Elway, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Then they briefly discuss Mike’s appearance on HBO’s Real Sports as well as what they thought of the show’s overall portrayal of the card hobby before closing with some mailbag questions.