Brian Kelly is no stranger to the Mid-American Conference. His first Division I head coaching gig came at Central Michigan from 2004-06. Now in his 12th season at Notre Dame, Kelly is set to coach against a MAC opponent for the sixth time in his Irish tenure when Notre Dame welcomes Toledo to South Bend. Notre Dame has won all five previous matchups against MAC teams dating back to 2010, which marked the first ever meeting between the Irish and a MAC program.