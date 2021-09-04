Filing Notices - Dolgencorp, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Dolgencorp, LLC intends to Apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license/permit that will allow the sale and of premises consumption of Beer and Wine at Dollar General Store # 22368, 10052 Sniders Hwy Ruffin, SC 29475. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 20, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1956625.www.postandcourier.com
