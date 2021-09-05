CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombardi lifts Northern Illinois past Georgia Tech, 22-21

 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Rocky Lombardi’s 2-point pass to Tyrice Richie with 38 seconds remaining lifted Northern Illinois to a stunning 22-21 upset win over Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference was favored by 18 1/2 points over Northern Illinois, of the Mid-American Conference. Northern Illinois led 14-0 but had a regroup after backup quarterback Jordan Yates, playing after Jeff Sims suffered an arm injury, rallied the Yellow Jackets with three unanswered touchdowns. Lombardi, the Michigan State transfer, was given one final possession with 2:42 remaining. He made his debut for Northern Illinois one to remember by directing the go-ahead drive.

