Ellie Foumbi Helps Break Ground at Venice with Debut 'Our Father, the Devil'

By Elsa Keslassy
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA singular new voice born in Cameroon and based in New York, Ellie Foumbi is set to shine on the international scene at the Venice Film Festival, where her feature debut, “Our Father, the Devil,” will be presented as part of the Biennale College-Cinema section. Foumbi, who is represented by UTA, is the second Black female helmer to be selected in the festival’s history, following Regina King’s feature debut “One Night in Miami” in 2020.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sundance Film Festival#Venice#African Nations#Nuns#Uta#The United Nations#Un#New York Times#Catholic#Bissau Belgian#West African#Mfa#Columbia University#French#Ifp#Artist Academy#Netflix Film Club#Mennonite#Tribeca Untold Stories
