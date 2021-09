IF THE FIRST accounts of America’s cinemas are correct, food and film weren’t always a match made on the silver screen. From humble nickelodeons to posh Art Deco movie houses of the ’20s, food typically wasn’t on the bill at most of the nation’s movie theaters, though many film-goers sneaked in their own snacks from nearby restaurants to munch on during matinees or double features. According to Rachel Friedman in Bon Appétit’s “A History of Movie Theater Snacks in America,” it wasn’t until the Depression that theater owners started offering snacks for sale to stave off dwindling revenues, and the movie concession stand has been a cultural expectation ever since. So, too, is the idea of a flick followed by a meal, or vice versa, a pairing that has long made for the perfect date.