Throughout the years, there have been many who have asked, “can science replace religion?” Many wonder if is still respected as it has diminished in many aspects of modern life. Sadly, this isn’t just among intellectuals and atheists but also the larger public. We also see that the next generation of younger people will likely be the most religiously unaffiliated demographic in recent history. Some of the reasons for this include revelations of abuse within the church, Christian hostility toward secular and diverse culture and Christians getting bad press overall. Even amid religious problems, we still need religion. There will always be a place for it. Religion gives us something that science can’t.