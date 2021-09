There are few things more poignant than watching footage of a child playing who has since died. Little Mehdi, who must have been about six or seven, creating a huge mural outside his home with dinosaurs and aliens fighting for supremacy around his neighbourhood, is one such sequence. His neighbourhood was the relatively deprived district of North Kensington in London, only yards away from some of the most expensive real estate on the planet, and his home was Grenfell Tower. He did not survive.His is one of the very many moments captured in Grenfell: The Untold Story (Channel 4)...