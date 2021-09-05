As Residents Enjoy The Holiday Weekend, Some Are Also Battling High Temps And There’s More On The Way

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – With southland residents celebrating Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of summer, dangerous, triple digit temperatures are bringing the heat and there’s more to come.

“Lots of water, sunscreen. Hats…very important,” said Woodland Hills resident Elizabeth Seager.

Seager, who was spending time with her family at Serrania Park in Woodland Hills, said she’d had enough sun for one day.

Chicago resident Wendy Brower, out visiting Seager and her family said the heat was too much and had just two words to describe the holiday weekend.

“Hot and uncomfortable,” Brower said.

Temperatures in Woodland Hills topped out near 100 degrees Saturday. Asked if he enjoyed the heat, resident Don Wilson was direct.

“Not at all,” Wilson said, “but you tolerate it.”

On Sunday and Monday, heat advisories kick in for parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys. Areas in and near the Inland Empire will also be battling high temperatures.

Another Woodland Hills resident summed up the sentiment for the day.

“I don’t like the heat,” she said. “I’m ready for the heat to leave actually.”

If you’re heading out, don’t forget to bring plenty of water and make sure to pay extra attention to kids and pets as temps rise. And in addition to the health hazard, the extreme temperatures also create dangerous fire conditions, which is always something to keep in mind, especially if grilling out over the next few days.