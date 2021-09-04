CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Don't have a heart attack

By Tom Ringley
Sheridan Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a sobering to imagine that if you had a heart attack, or some other medical emergency, you might not be able to get treatment at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, or, for that matter, at any other regional hospitals. They are all full up. You could get turned away because COVID-19 patients are swallowing up hospital resources at an alarming rate.

