CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Five thoughts on North Texas win over Northwestern State

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdVn1_0bn3dAym00
Buy Now North Texas linebacker K.D. Davis sacks Northwestern State quarterback Kaleb Fletcher on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC

North Texas opened the season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

Here are five quick thoughts on UNT's win:

1. UNT did what it needed to do

One can quibble a little with the way UNT played at times in its win over Northwestern State.

The Mean Green didn't pull away from an FCS team until the second half. UNT's defense gave up a few big plays.

UNT also turned the ball over a few too many times.

The bottom line was that it cruised to a win. That is exactly what it needed to do at a time it is adjusting to a new defensive system and a new starting quarterback in Jace Ruder.

2. Ruder was up and down but showed promise

Ruder didn't put up monster numbers in his first start. He threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 23 yards.

Ruder didn't tear it up, but he passed the eye test and looked competent. That's a great sign for the Mean Green.

3. UNT's defense looked improved

UNT's defense gave up a few big plays, but held NSU scoreless in the second half.

Considering how poorly the Mean Green played last year, that's a great sign.

New coordinator Phil Bennett has spoken about taking steps along the way. Tonight's performance was a good starting point.

4. DeAndre Torrey looked great

Senior running back DeAndre Torrey came up with a monster performance while rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

UNT needs Torrey to carry its running game after Oscar Adaway III went down for the season with a knee injury.

Torrey is perfectly capable of doing just that. He showed that tonight.

5. Next week's game against SMU is huge

UNT is off to a great start and has a chance to build a whole lot of excitement next week if it can pull off the upset at SMU.

The Mean Green haven't beaten the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933. UNT can grab the attention of the Dallas area by beating the Mustangs on their home field.

It won't be easy to get it done, but the opportunity is there. SMU beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern State#North Texas#American Football#Unt#Fcs#Mean Green#Nsu#Smu#Mustangs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Related
College SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Longtime friends Phil Bennett, Darrell Dickey helped revive UNT-SMU series that once appeared dead

Phil Bennett was in the formative stages of his tenure as SMU’s coach back in the early 2000s when he went to his athletic director Jim Copeland with a request. Bennett was fed up with the daunting task of opening each season with games against major conference teams as he tried to rebuild SMU’s program. The Mustangs faced Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in each of the first three seasons of his tenure that began in 2002 and traveled to Texas A&M in his fourth.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Torrey opens season with monster night

North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey was something of a forgotten man heading into the Mean Green’s season opener against Northwestern State on Saturday. It wasn’t that anyone doubted what Torrey could do. It’s just everyone’s focus was elsewhere on other far less proven players and units. The senior reminded...
Argyle, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

'He's full-tilt all the time': Guyer's Sutton Lee making instant impact after transferring from Argyle

With Guyer and Ryan tied at 7-7 in overtime last Friday, Sutton Lee lined up in the slot and found himself single covered. The junior receiver made a slight jab step inside before sprinting toward the back corner of the end zone. As he crossed the plane, Lee contorted his body with a defender draped over him, reeling in a perfectly-placed pass from quarterback Jackson Arnold.
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Source: Ruder to start opener for North Texas

Jace Ruder will start at quarterback for North Texas in its season opener tonight against Northwestern State. Ruder was locked in a battle throughout fall practice with Austin Aune after transferring in from North Carolina in the offseason. Ruder came on late in fall practice to win the starting job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy