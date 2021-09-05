Five thoughts on North Texas win over Northwestern State

Buy Now North Texas linebacker K.D. Davis sacks Northwestern State quarterback Kaleb Fletcher on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC

North Texas opened the season with a 44-14 win over Northwestern State on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

Here are five quick thoughts on UNT's win:

1. UNT did what it needed to do

One can quibble a little with the way UNT played at times in its win over Northwestern State.

The Mean Green didn't pull away from an FCS team until the second half. UNT's defense gave up a few big plays.

UNT also turned the ball over a few too many times.

The bottom line was that it cruised to a win. That is exactly what it needed to do at a time it is adjusting to a new defensive system and a new starting quarterback in Jace Ruder.

2. Ruder was up and down but showed promise

Ruder didn't put up monster numbers in his first start. He threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 23 yards.

Ruder didn't tear it up, but he passed the eye test and looked competent. That's a great sign for the Mean Green.

3. UNT's defense looked improved

UNT's defense gave up a few big plays, but held NSU scoreless in the second half.

Considering how poorly the Mean Green played last year, that's a great sign.

New coordinator Phil Bennett has spoken about taking steps along the way. Tonight's performance was a good starting point.

4. DeAndre Torrey looked great

Senior running back DeAndre Torrey came up with a monster performance while rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

UNT needs Torrey to carry its running game after Oscar Adaway III went down for the season with a knee injury.

Torrey is perfectly capable of doing just that. He showed that tonight.

5. Next week's game against SMU is huge

UNT is off to a great start and has a chance to build a whole lot of excitement next week if it can pull off the upset at SMU.

The Mean Green haven't beaten the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933. UNT can grab the attention of the Dallas area by beating the Mustangs on their home field.

It won't be easy to get it done, but the opportunity is there. SMU beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday.