ARLINGTON — The Astros pitching staff entered Globe Life Field on Sunday on top of the baseball world. They boasted the fewest allowed runs (506) and lowest ERA (3.60) in the American League. They ranked second in opponent batting average (.225) and second in opponent OPS (.679). Houston starters had combined for a 3.45 ERA, first in the AL. In the first two games of the series against the Rangers, the Astros surrendered a combined six runs.