CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A man tried to smuggle more than 300 pounds of rolled meat across the US border, CBP says

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bazxc_0bn3cJkG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcMfP_0bn3cJkG00
CBP seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham from a 2012 Honda Odyssey on August 26 at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing.

US Customs and Border Protection

A 20-year-old US citizen was caught allegedly attempting to smuggle more than 300 pounds worth of rolled meats into the country, US Customs and Border Protection said.

On August 26, Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham from a 2012 Honda Odyssey at the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing.

Inspection officers got a negative declaration for any fruits, meats, vegetables, plants, and live animals, but sent the car for another inspection where they discovered "31 rolls of bologna and 2 rolls of turkey ham concealed under blankets, under the seats, center console, and inside a duffel bag," CBP said.

CBP said pork products could introduce foreign animal diseases that could harm US agriculture.

"With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the US," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

CBP said the driver of the car said he planned to resell the meat in the US.

The products were destroyed by CBP and the man was given a $1,000 civil penalty.

This isn't the first time CBP has seized bologna at the US Southern border. In February, agents in New Mexico seized almost 200 pounds of bologna that were being smuggled in from Mexico.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Customs#Cbp#Meats#Mexico#Honda#Agriculture Specialists#Turkey Ham#Cbp El Paso#Field Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Hidalgo, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Mexican cartel loses $3 million in smuggled meth during botched border crossings

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $3,066,900 in alleged methamphetamine and cocaine in two separate smuggling attempts. “As cartels continue to attempt to smuggle narcotics through our border, our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections...
Arizona StatePosted by
Fox News

Phony Border Patrol vehicle stopped in Arizona, foiling human smuggling attempt, US authorities say

Smugglers recently used a phony Border Patrol vehicle and a driver in a fake uniform during a smuggling attempt at the Arizona-Mexico border, U.S. immigration authorities say. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Tucson-area Border Patrol agents took the driver and 10 migrants into custody, according to a tweet from John Modlin, interim chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Man arrested in cash smuggling attempt at Laredo bridge

A man attempted to smuggle more than $16,000 through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge, according to an arrest affidavit. On Aug. 31, Julio Cesar Flores Jr. arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge driving a vehicle. He declared he did not have more than $10,000. But Flores was referred to secondary inspection following an alert on him and his vehicle, according to court documents.
Brownsville, TXkurv.com

CBP Announces Seizure Of 26 Pounds Of Cocaine At Border

A Brownsville teen is facing charges for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 26 pounds of cocaine into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 19-year-old tried to enter the country at the Brownsville and Matamoros Bridge on Sunday. The teen’s vehicle was referred for secondary inspection and...
El Paso, TXfox8live.com

More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham being smuggled into the United States. A 20-year-old Texas resident tried to hide the meat products in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey.
Hidalgo, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

$900K+ In Cocaine, Methamphetamine Seized At Texas-Mexico Border

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo and Pharr International Bridges intercepted $933,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine in two incidents over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Packages containing nearly 39 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Drug smuggling organizations sometimes use the large volumes of traffic during holiday weekends as cover to try to sneak in narcotics, but CBP intercepted these loads of cocaine and methamphetamine thanks to the great teamwork of our vigilant frontline CBP officers and their utilization of all...
El Paso, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

CBP Seizes Over 300 Pounds of Pork Bologna and Turkey Ham

EL PASO, TX – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham Thursday. The discovery was made shortly after 6:00 a.m., when a 20-year-old United States citizen, resident of El Paso,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Former DEA agent sounds alarm on cartel smuggling: Gov't not 'telling public the truth'

Officials have announced a record-breaking drug bust that took place in southern California. Border agents were able to seize three tons of meth and fentanyl from smugglers. Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz joined "America’s Newsroom," Thursday, and said the U.S. needs "to target" Mexican cartels, whose enterprise is "killing our kids."
PoliticsNew York Post

Border Patrol using wild mustangs to patrol border with Mexico

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Whiskey had a busy morning roaming the rugged hills that surround one of the busiest migrant crossings on the southern border. The 8-year-old quarter horse and his Border Patrol rider helped round up some 30 migrants who had tried to hide in the scrub in the border badlands before dawn on Wednesday.
Texas StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Mexican man sentenced to 20 years for importing nearly $2.4 million through South Texas

MCALLEN, Texas — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for arranging the importation of 326 pounds of methamphetamines, following an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) assisted in the case. Hermenegildo Espino-Trejo, 41,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy