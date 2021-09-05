How to use iOS Shortcuts to create a custom RSS reader

OddFrames.jl is an in-memory tabular-data module for the Julia programming language. I have many frustrations with the DataFrames.jl package, and I have made some commits to try and alter said package, but for me the methodology and certain aspects of the package are just not what I personally am looking for in a data frames package. That in mind, I think OddFrames will be a pretty radical alternative to the DataFrames.jl package, particularly for those who are crossing over from Python, as the package has many Pandas-like calls. Many of the calls can likely be guessed for those who are familiar with Pandas, though some methodized functions are still quite Julian. One last thing before we go into the Comma Separated Values (CSV) reader I created for this package, if this peaks your interest, I would recommend taking a look! The package is still in quite early development, but regardless, I think it is certainly worth at least a look! (You can also find all the source I will be discussing here in this repository.)