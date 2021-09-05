CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Pass propels Prairie View A&M past Texas Southern 40-17

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Jawon Pass completed 25 of 37 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M opened the season with a 40-17 victory over Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Pass hooked up with Jailon Howard for a 59-yard score with 6:12 left in the first quarter. The Panthers missed the point-after kick for a 6-3 lead. Prairie View went up 13-3 on Lyndemian Brooks’ 5-yard scoring run. Pass threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Darius Campbell late in the quarter, giving the Panthers a 20-3 lead at halftime. Pass and Howard connected for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to ignite the rout.

Howard finished with four catches for 136 yards for the Panthers, while Antonio Mullins hauled in nine passes for 117 yards. Brooks ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.

Jalen Brown completed 20 of 41 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Jyrin Johnson have five catches for 43 yards and a score. KeLenn Davis caught seven passes for 79 yards.

The Panthers had 486 yards of offense, compared to just 274 for Texas Southern.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#Prairie View A M#College Football#American Football#Prairie View A M#Ap#Panthers#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Cowboys’ Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Column: 20 years after 9/11, sports reveals its limitations

On that sunny morning two decades ago, in the hours and minutes and seconds before everything changed, sports was playing its usual role in the fabric of life. There was fierce debate over what had been ingested or injected or rubbed into the body of Barry Bonds, whose most recent game had produced three more homers to push him to 63 for the season.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Lotulelei, who has a calf injury, is the team’s top defender against the run. He rejoined the Bills after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy