Djokovic Moves on at US Open as Top-ranked Barty Ousted

Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Novak Djokovic moved within four matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Saturday while top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was eliminated from the US Open by a stunning fightback from American Shelby Rogers. World number one Djokovic defeated Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4/7),...

