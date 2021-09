The Florence community has now surpassed 500 COVID-19 cases after Lane County Public Health’s latest report. There were another 13 cases added yesterday bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 506 known or presumptive cases. Coronavirus cases continue to effect community events. The Seventh Day Adventist Church has decided not to hold services tomorrow due to the steady increases. The case count and death totals continue to increase. Lane County reported a total of 175 cases yesterday and the statewide total added 2,449 and 24 deaths. For the 5th straight day the daily totals of vaccinations have also increased with 8,795 average daily shots given.