Menéndez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2

By Associated Press
KUTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSep 4, 2021 8:24 PM — SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake the lead for good in the 54th minute. Albert Rusnák made it 3-1 in the 72nd. Franco Jara’s roller FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Justen Glad headed home a ball-in by Aaron Herrera just before halftime to tie it. Jesús Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 80th minute.

