CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Teen hospitalized with COVID-19 for nearly a month urges vaccination

By CNN Staff
wbrc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 15-year-old from Florida spent nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19, treated with a ventilator and a medically induced coma. She is now encouraging others to get vaccinated. Just weeks ago, 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez was fighting for her life in a Florida hospital....

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Cnn#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Nebraska Statetmj4.com

Nebraska man dying of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who refused to get vaccinated is now dying of COVID-19. Now, he and his family are hoping other people won't make the same mistake. In a hospital room surrounded by pictures and grandchildren, Mike Leick reflects on a summer of hardship where he went from being a healthy 65-year-old man to dealing with impending death due to COVID-19.
Alabama Statewtvy.com

East Alabama Health reports alarming spike in COVID deaths

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has released new data showing an alarming spike in COVID deaths. The organization says there have been 26 COVID-related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center in the past month. In comparison, there were 28 deaths at the hospital between March 1 and July 31.
Georgia StateKARK

Georgia mother with COVID-19 loses baby at 36 weeks, urges vaccination

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia woman is urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid the spread of the delta variant after suffering the ultimate loss. Kyndal Nipper, of Columbus, was 36 weeks pregnant (40 is considered full-term) when she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19. She said their symptoms were so mild they would not have gotten tested if it weren’t for the loss of smell.
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Children's Joins National Pediatric Hospitals to Urge COVID-19 Vaccinations, Masks, Staff Relief

A local hospital is asking everyone to think of the children as COVID-19 becomes more dangerous than ever. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and several dozen pediatric healthcare facilities throughout the United States are joining forces this week to champion coronavirus protocols that could help protect children from contracting or succumbing to the virus.
Gordon County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sheriff urges Gordon County citizens to consider COVID-19 vaccination

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston issued the following statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 resurgence:. “As Sheriff of Gordon County, the physical safety of each and every person in our community is, and always has been, my first priority. Now, we are facing a critical resurgence of the the COVID-19 virus, in a new, much more contagious, and potentially even more deadly form, the Delta Variant. Earlier this week, I met with representatives of our local hospital at their request. We rely on them daily for our health care needs for ourselves, our spouses, parents, and our children. They play a major role in our community. The news from the hospital is deeply disturbing. The hospital is, in their own words “overwhelmed” with patients suffering from COVID-19. The hospital, and others in Northwest Georgia are operating well beyond capacity. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is over capacity, and many patients are on ventilators. The doctors said that the acuity of the infections is much worse than in the initial outbreak, and the patients are in large part young and otherwise healthy. I have also met with several doctors who practice medicine here in Calhoun. They have told me clearly that 95% of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated. 100% of COVID patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. As much as this situation is tragic, we have the ability to mitigate and alleviate it. The medical facts are undisputed: the vaccine prevents infection in most cases and absolutely lessens the severity of the sickness in almost all cases. Unfortunately, almost 70% of our county remains unvaccinated.
Somersworth, NHWMUR.com

About 36% of eligible New Hampshire teens vaccinated for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — As school districts in New Hampshire prepare to welcome students back to class, data from state health officials show more than one-third of eligible teenagers are vaccinated for COVID-19. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, just over 36% of 12- to 19-year-olds have received the vaccine. The...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Utah Hispanic health representatives urge COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — The Medical Advisory Council of Utah’s Consulate of Mexico is urging the Utah Hispanic population to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. The Council cites concern about the delta variant and the increasing number of people infected by COVID-19. “For this reason today, we make a call...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Thousands of teens in San Antonio have received COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of adolescents in San Antonio have already received the COVID-19 vaccine and there’s a big push to get more teens vaccinated. Dr. Joseph B. Cantey, associate professor of pediatrics at UT Health San Antonio, said the vaccine is safe for teens. “The efficacy data for children...

Comments / 0

Community Policy