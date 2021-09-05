Exclusive Interview – Superhost cinematographer Clayton Moore

Penetrating deep into the psyche of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, No Man of God arrives in select theaters and on VOD platforms this Friday, August 27. Based on actual interviews with the imprisoned Bundy conducted by FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier in the mid-to-late ’80s, it tracks the complex relationship that arises between the two men, exploring our perception of Bundy, played by Luke Kirby. Elijah Wood (who also produced with Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman) plays Hagmaier, and Amber Sealey directed from a script by Kit Lesser (a pseudonym for Sinister and Doctor Strange co-writer C. Robert Cargill). Below is the continuation of FANGORIA’s interview with Sealey, Wood and Kirby that began here.