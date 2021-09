Blues coach Craig Berube sounded, for one moment Thursday afternoon near the 18th hole at Norwood Hills Country Club, like something awfully close to, dare I say, a rookie. “I tell you what, today I was pretty nervous on the first tee,” said Berube after chipping his way onto the final green. “And I’ll be nervous Saturday, too. You want to hit a good shot. It’s going to be fun, but also you want to do well.”