Today in Aggie History, Sept. 5: A&M tops Arizona State in season opener
Sept. 5, 2015: Texas A&M opened its season with a 38-17 win over No. 15 Arizona State at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kyle Allen threw for a score early and sealed the game by running for a touchdown and throwing for another in the fourth quarter, after sharing time with freshman Kyler Murray. True freshman Christian Kirk delivered the Aggies’ first punt return touchdown since 2012 early in the second quarter, and put the game out of reach with a weaving 66-yard receiving touchdown.myaggienation.com
