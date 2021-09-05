Purdue survives late push, starts season with victory
WEST LAFAYETTE – For most of Purdue's 30-21 season-opening victory over visiting Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Boilermaker defense was the show. After giving up an early touchdown set up by a halfback pass, the revamped Purdue defense under new coordinator Brad Lambert held the Beavers scoreless for three straight quarters as Purdue built a 16-7 lead. That stretch included a flurry of aggressive blitzes, quarterback knockdowns and bone-jarring hits. It was exactly what the Boilermakers have envisioned all offseason.journalgazette.net
Comments / 0