Chip Kelly gets kiss from girlfriend Jill Cohen after big win

By Larry Brown
 5 days ago
Chip Kelly on Saturday got one of his biggest wins since taking over the UCLA program. The Bruins’ 38-27 victory over LSU was a cause for celebration for UCLA fans, and for Kelly and his girlfriend. After the game ended, FOX’s cameras captured Kelly getting a big hug and kiss...

