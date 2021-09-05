Blue Raiders Look Strong in 2021-22 Season Debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Both Middle Tennessee cross country teams finished in the top five Saturday night, as the women placed second and the men placed fourth. The Blue Raider women were up first, with the starting gun sounding off at 9:20 p.m. in Memphis. The 2020 Conference USA Champions competed against multiple ranked teams including No. 7 Alabama and No. 15 Ole Miss. Middle Tennessee was one of two teams to finish with a score under 100, finishing in second behind only Ole Miss.