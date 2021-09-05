CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Viewing Parties For US-Canada Soccer Game Set For Four Spots in LA County

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 5 days ago

Viewing parties will be held in four Los Angeles County locations and in Anaheim in Orange County Sunday for the broadcasts of the U.S.-Canada 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The game is the second of the U.S.’ 14-game, seven-month qualifying schedule as it attempts to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition. The U.S. opened qualifying Thursday with a 0-0 tie against El Salvador in San Salvador.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#International Soccer#Concacaf Gold Cup#American Soccer#Confederation Of North#Central American#Caribbean Association#Concacaf#Major League Soccer#Canadian#Nashville Sc#Unim S#Tudn#Lopez Lefty#Underground Pub Grill#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Scotland
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...
HockeytheScore

Canada beats Switzerland to set up gold-medal game vs. U.S.

Canada will take on the United States in the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship after defeating Switzerland 4-0 in Monday night's semifinal. Renata Fast put Canada on the board minutes into the contest. Melodie Daoust scored shortly after and added another goal in the second period to extend her team's lead. Rebecca Johnston capped the game off with a goal in the final minutes.
MLSchatsports.com

Brotherly Game Daily Links: US blows lead, draws 1-1 with Canada

Philadelphia Union is back in action for one of the biggest home matches in club history as they welcome Liga MX giant Club America to Subaru Park for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, September 15th. MLS News. Amid a busy week to kick off...
MLSBleacher Report

USMNT vs. Honduras: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is off to a less-than-ideal start in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The USMNT drew the first two games and now faces a tough road trip to play Honduras on Wednesday. To further complicate matters, midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols...
MLSNew England Revolution

Preview | Revs return to Gillette Stadium for highly-anticipated rematch with NYCFC

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass. Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese) Revolution Pregame Live (6 p.m. ET) 1st in Eastern Conference (16-4-4, 52 pts.) Last Result | 1-0 win at Philadelphia Union. The Revs returned to their winning ways last weekend in Philadelphia, grinding out...
Austin, TXAustin Chronicle

The Verde Report: Will Longhorn Football Crowd Out Austin FC?

On Saturday, Austin FC lost on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps, 2-1, for its league-leading 13th defeat of the season. From a strictly soccer standpoint, it was a bad loss. From just about every other standpoint, though, it wasn't even the worst result for Austin FC that day. A...
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT roster named for Paraguay friendlies

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming women’s national team friendlies against Paraguay. Several members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team will not play due to injury (Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe) while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.
MLSdecrypt.co

LaLiga Partners with Sorare for NFT Fantasy Soccer Card Game

Spain’s top soccer league LaLiga has signed an exclusive partnership deal with French blockchain fantasy soccer game startup Sorare to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all of its players. The partnership covers players from both LaLiga Santander (premier division) and LaLiga Smartbank (second division), and will enable collectors and fans...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USA comes back against Honduras

With just one game under his belt as Atlanta United head coach, Gonzalo Pineda is still very much navigating an adjustment period. Atlanta United look to kickstart Gonzalo Pineda era against Orlando City SC. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down eight rulings after Week 23 of the 2021 season,...
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles FC faces Real Salt Lake after Fall's 2-goal game

Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -210, Real Salt Lake +514, Draw +350; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Mamadou Fall leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.
Premier League740thefan.com

Soccer-Ronaldo set for Old Trafford homecoming party

LONDON (Reuters) – As the Premier League resumes following the international break all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming party at Old Trafford on Saturday, with the Portuguese international set to resume his Manchester United career after 12 years away. The 36-year-old re-joined United from Juventus on a two-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy