Viewing Parties For US-Canada Soccer Game Set For Four Spots in LA County

Viewing parties will be held in four Los Angeles County locations and in Anaheim in Orange County Sunday for the broadcasts of the U.S.-Canada 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The game is the second of the U.S.’ 14-game, seven-month qualifying schedule as it attempts to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition. The U.S. opened qualifying Thursday with a 0-0 tie against El Salvador in San Salvador.