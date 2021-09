NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) - The Spartan football team embarks on its first football season since 2019 this week at the University of Toledo in the season-opener for both teams. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Glass Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, and NSU's radio broadcast is available on Blazin' Hot 91.1 FM WNSB and via the TuneIn app by searching for WNSB.