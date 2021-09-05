CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: 'When Evil Lived in Laurel'

 5 days ago

"When Evil Lived in Laurel: The 'White Knights' and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer" by Curtis Wilkie. Norton. 382 pp. $28.95. Review provided by The Washington Post. Tom Landrum was an ordinary man: a sharecropper's son who put himself through junior college playing football, put in two years of military duty, married his high school sweetheart and settled into a job at the courthouse in his hometown of Laurel, Miss. That's probably why FBI recruiters approached him in July 1965, because they knew that no one in the White Knights of the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan would ever suspect a man like Landrum of being an informer.

