How do farms create labyrinths in fields of crops?. A seasonal family staple, corn mazes equal fun for all ages. But how do farms turn acres of land into a completed network for the maize-loving masses? Rick Benthall, director of marketing at Boone Hall Plantation, explained that these farms coordinate with companies that specialize in building mazes in order to create their attractions every year. Still, the process of crafting a challenging maze remains elusive to many. “In 2011, when we did the Boeing Corn Maze, the director of Boeing at the time said that, ‘we build some of the most complicated airliners in the world, but I have no clue how they do these corn mazes,” Benthall said.