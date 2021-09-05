Rick Boogs Says He Hadn’t Played Guitar In 15 Years Before WWE SmackDown Debut

Rick Boogs made an appearance on After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about being paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. “How was my reaction? Let’s just say I was shocked. I was stunned. I had, I would say, about maybe 12 hours of heads up. I got a text the night before to be at SmackDown, and this is what I was going to do. Obviously I played his theme on guitar. Let’s keep in mind that sure, I dilly-dallied a little bit with guitar, but I hadn’t played guitar other than maybe a little bit here and there, but I haven’t practiced in a long time. I’m not even kidding. From time to time maybe I’m doing something simple and easy, maybe put it on Instagram, but it’s not like I practice. I was like, ‘I played this song when I was 16 years old. I think I can remember it.’ They’re like, ‘Can you learn this?’ I said, ‘Of course, I’m like, yes, I’ll do it.’ The anticipation and nerves with that, not just playing guitar, because I was in a band in high school. Not a very serious band. I think the biggest crowd I played in front of was 25 people. Now it’s like, can you learn this thing in a matter of hours? Everyone’s going to judge you. It’s going to be in front of millions of people, and it’s not really what I do. You know what it was?