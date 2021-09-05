CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Rick Boogs Says He Hadn’t Played Guitar In 15 Years Before WWE SmackDown Debut

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Boogs has been making his presence known on SmackDown since his debut in May alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. As a guest on the WWE After the Bell Podcast, Boogs joined the crew to talk about how he found out he was being called up to pair with Nakamura. The 33-year-old revealed he actually hadn’t practiced playing the guitar in 15 years, but accepted the challenge of learning Shinsuke’s theme song in just 12 hours.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Bruce Prichard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#The Bell Podcast#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rick Boogs Only Had 12 Hours To Learn How To Play Shinsuke Nakamura’s Theme

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE Superstar Rick Boogs revealed that he only had twelve hours to learn how to play Shinsuke Nakamura’s theme song, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On finding out he’d be...
WWEringsidenews.com

Rick Boogs Reveals Crazy Gimmick Pitched to WWE

Rick Boogs, who was previously known as Eric Bugenhagen, made his debut on Friday Night Smackdown back in May and immediately started being paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. The two have undeniable chemistry together and Boogs’ skills with the electric guitar are certainly a treat for fans. Boogs also revealed he had almost no time to learn Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme.
Combat SportsPWMania

Rick Boogs Speaks Out On Being Paired With Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs made an appearance on After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about being paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. “How was my reaction? Let’s just say I was shocked. I was stunned. I had, I would say, about maybe 12 hours of heads up. I got a text the night before to be at SmackDown, and this is what I was going to do. Obviously I played his theme on guitar. Let’s keep in mind that sure, I dilly-dallied a little bit with guitar, but I hadn’t played guitar other than maybe a little bit here and there, but I haven’t practiced in a long time. I’m not even kidding. From time to time maybe I’m doing something simple and easy, maybe put it on Instagram, but it’s not like I practice. I was like, ‘I played this song when I was 16 years old. I think I can remember it.’ They’re like, ‘Can you learn this?’ I said, ‘Of course, I’m like, yes, I’ll do it.’ The anticipation and nerves with that, not just playing guitar, because I was in a band in high school. Not a very serious band. I think the biggest crowd I played in front of was 25 people. Now it’s like, can you learn this thing in a matter of hours? Everyone’s going to judge you. It’s going to be in front of millions of people, and it’s not really what I do. You know what it was?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella Gets Haircut Before John Cena Reunion

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEBleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy