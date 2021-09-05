Proclamation recognizes September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mount Olive
MOUNT OLIVE TWP. - Township Council members on Tuesday, Aug. 31, unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. " As read by Mayor Robert Greenbaum, according to the proclamation, one in 285 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they reach their 20th birthday, with 46 children diagnosed daily, and 16,790 diagnosed annually, and there are about 40,000 in active treatment at any time.www.newjerseyhills.com
