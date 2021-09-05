Proclamation recognizes September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Mount Olive

Dunkin’ Connecting Joy brings joy to pediatric patients around the country by funding gaming experiences at local hospitals. September 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, MA - When children are battling a serious illness like cancer, a little joy can go a long way and that’s why Dunkin’ is shining gold this September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Today, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announced more than $2 million in grants for organizations supporting kids battling serious illnesses such as cancer. The total amount includes $1 million for Dunkin’ Connecting Joy, a new initiative announced today to launch or enhance gaming programs at hospitals with pediatric patients. Grants also include $1 million to the Jimmy Fund for pediatric cancer research and additional grants focused on support for childhood cancer patients.