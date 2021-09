For the first time since 2005, UTEP is 2-0 to start the season. But to get to 2-0 wasn't easy for the Miners. First, they stormed over rivals NM State, 30-3, last week. This week, despite some mid-game struggles, UTEP was able to fend off Bethune-Cookman (FCS) for a 38-28 win to kick off their 2021 home slate.