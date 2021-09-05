CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIONEERS SWEEP DAY TWO OF DRURY INVITE

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Kaia Saylor turned in a 23-kill afternoon, while Elizabeth Ugbaja added 13 as the Texas Woman's University volleyball team (2-2) swept to a pair of victories on the final day of the Drury Invitational, downing LeMoyne-Owen (0-3) by the score of 3-0 and Missouri Southern (0-3) by the score of 3-1. "Our athletes really committed themselves to improvement whether that be set by set or match by match, and so obviously yesterday didn't go the way we wanted it to, but today we had a different approach," said head coach Jeff Huebner. "I was very proud of our leadership, our seniors did a really great job of talking with the team and our younger players did a good job of applying the advice to their game."

denton.bubblelife.com

