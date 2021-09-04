Scots lose first home game to the Tigers

The Carlmont Scots lost a close game of 21-19 to the Terra Nova Tigers. On Sept. 3, varsity football played their first home game since the reopening of the school. In the first quarter, Carlmont had trouble stopping Terra Nova’s offense. Within the first few minutes of the game, the Tigers were able to score a touchdown, making the score 7-0. However, John Hanna, a junior running back, was able to get the Scots a touchdown to close the first quarter. This tightened the score to 7-6. Eric Rado, Carlmont’s head coach, believed that the team did well in their first quarter despite the difficult start.