CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Paris carnage: November 13, 2015

By Thomas Samson, Philippe Lopez
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIgGk_0bn3UftS00
A makeshift memorial outside the Carillon bar in Paris, one of the sites of carnage on November 13, 2015 /AFP/File

On the night of November 13, 2015 France suffered its deadliest ever terror attack when jihadists killed 130 people and wounded 350 as suicide bombers struck several popular locations in Paris.

Here we look back at how the night of carnage unfolded:

- Stade de France -

At France's national stadium in Saint-Denis during a football match between France and Germany, three suicide bombers blow themselves up at the gates between 9:20 pm and 9:53 pm.

A 63-year-old Portuguese bus driver who had lived in France for a long time, Manuel Colaco Dias, is killed.

French President Francois Hollande is one of the 80,000 people in the crowd watching the match and he is discreetly evacuated from the stadium to avoid triggering a mass panic among supporters.

"It is a horror," he says a few hours later in his televised address to the nation.

- Cafes and restaurants -

At the same time as the drama unfolds at the Stade de France, a group of black-clad gunmen riding a black Seat car spray bullets at terrified evening drinkers in trendy central districts of the capital.

In a deadly half-hour 39 people are gunned down by assault rifles.

Le Petit Cambodge restaurant and Carillon bar near Saint-Martin canal are the first to come under attack at 9:25 pm, followed by the Bonne Biere cafe, the Casa Nostra pizzeria and the Belle Equipe restaurant.

At another bar, Le Comptoir Voltaire, one of the gunmen blows himself up, but no one else is killed.

- Bataclan -

Two kilometres away at the Bataclan music hall, a concert is in full swing with a 1,500-strong crowd enjoying the rock group Eagles of Death Metal.

At 9:40 pm a black Volkswagen Polo with Belgian number plates draws up outside the venue. Three men get out, guns in hands and strapped with explosives.

The song "Kiss the Devil' is in full flow when the gunmen break into the main hall and start shooting into the crowd.

The bloodbath lasts more than three hours and leaves 90 people dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyFzw_0bn3UftS00
The bloodbath at the Bataclan on November 13, 2015 lasted three hours and left 90 people dead /AFP/File

"I see people fold like wheat against the wind," says one survivor, aged 24 at the time. "I turn around, I see two armed people who shoot at anything that moves... I find myself on the ground with everyone."

Some spectators manage to escape, others hide in the false ceilings or on the roof, while on the ground several terrified people pretend they are dead among the corpses.

"With my boyfriend we kept on saying we loved each other. So much so that a guy said to us: 'Shut up, you're making too much noise'. I felt this urgency to say I loved," says one young woman.

A policeman enters the building shortly before 10:00 pm and fires at one of the gunmen who had remained downstairs. His suicide device blows up.

The two other gunmen are holding hostage a dozen people upstairs. "They say they are from the Islamic State group, that it is the fault of Francois Hollande," one hostage recalls. "For me, we were dead. I couldn't see how it could end well."

The two gunmen are killed when elite security forces put an end to the assault at 12:18 am. One of the men blows himself up while the other is shot dead.

- The network -

The Islamic State group claims responsibility for the attacks and a hunt is swiftly under way to track down all those connected to the 10 gunmen who carried out the November 13 assaults.

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian and the suspected mastermind of the attacks, is killed in a shootout with French police on November 18 in Saint-Denis.

There is just one survivor from the original group of 10 from the November 13 attacks -- Belgian Salah Abdeslam. The nine other assailants either detonated their explosive devices or were killed by police.

Abdeslam is arrested in Brussels in March 2016.

- The trial -

Nearly six years later, 20 suspects including Abdeslam will stand trial in Paris starting on September 8.

Over the course of the trial, nearly 1,800 victims, either injured or witnesses to the carnage that night, or who lost loved ones, will be present.

"The people who were right next to us are dead, they were just 50 centimetres to the left," says one survivor. "Pure chance, it is really hard to deal with this."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salah Abdeslam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Paris#Shooting#France#Carnage#Afp File#Portuguese#French#Le Petit Cambodge#Casa Nostra#Belle Equipe#Belgian#Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
WorldBBC

Paris attacks 2015: Accused complains of conditions

The only surviving member of the group suspected of being behind the 2015 Paris attacks says he and his fellow accused are "being treated like dogs". Salah Abdeslam and 19 other defendants are being tried in Paris over the attacks which left 130 dead. The trial, which is expected to...
Public SafetyNorth Country Public Radio

The Paris Trial For The November 2015 Attacks Is Set To Begin On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 20 men accused of planning and carrying out the largest peacetime attacks on French soil will go on trial in Paris. Nearly six years ago, 10 attackers killed 130 people and wounded hundreds more in coordinated shootings and suicide bombings at the Bataclan concert hall, a sports stadium and bars and restaurants across the French capital. The ISIS attacks took place on an unusually balmy November Friday night in 2015, when outdoor café tables were full.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Bataclan trial: How did the Paris terror attacks in November 2015 unfold?

France has finally entered the most significant chapter in its quest for justice for the deadliest attack the country has seen since the Second World War – the terror onslaught carried out by an Isis cell in Paris nearly six years ago.The largest criminal trial in the country’s history commenced on Tuesday, in a complex within the capital’s thirteenth century Palais de Justice, custom-built to accommodate some 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 journalists.The series of attacks on Friday 13 November 2015 claimed 130 lives and injured thousands more, marking a turning point in France’s response to terrorism and placing...
Europewashingtonnewsday.com

France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks.

France has begun a marathon trial in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks. Following the November 2015 Paris attacks, France has initiated a marathon trial. On Wednesday, the greatest trial in modern French legal history began in connection with the November 2015 attacks in Paris, which left 130 people dead in bars, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall.
Public SafetyRebel Yell

Beginning of the trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris |

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
IBTimes

Macron Stirs German Campaign With Pre-poll Invites

By hosting two contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor this week, President Emmanuel Macron has shown how anxiously France is eyeing the outcome of Germany's election and its effect on a partnership crucial to Europe's future. Macron held talks on Monday with German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf...
Public SafetyRebel Yell

Beginning of the Paris bombings trial with 130 dead |

Paris (AP) – In Paris, the trial of the Islamist terrorist attacks in the French capital opens today almost six years ago, with 130 dead and 350 injured. Twenty suspects are charged, including Salah Abdeslam, who has already been convicted in Belgium. He is considered one of the main culprits.
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Main Paris attacks accused disrupts trial with new diatribe

The main defendant in the trial over the November 2015 attacks in Paris disrupted proceedings Thursday with a new outburst in court, claiming three of his co-accused knew nothing about the jihadist plot. "They helped me but they knew nothing at all" about the attacks plot, said Abdeslam, 31, of the three fellow accused.
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

Paris is calling

In Sandra Cisneros’ latest novel, Martita, I Remember You, Corina leaves Chicago and her family to become a writer in Paris — where she goes broke and misses home. Despite not really having the experience she planned, she meets a diverse group of artists, sleeps in strange quarters, and goes to underground dances and parties, accompanied by her new friends, Martita and Paola. Over the years, the women lose touch, until Corina finds an old letter that brings it all back.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Reservists are said to have formed a far-right group |

Hanover / Lüneburg (dpa) – The Lüneburg public prosecutor’s office is investigating several Bundeswehr reservists who have allegedly formed a right-wing military sports group. Police were previously known to have searched several objects of suspected right-wing extremists in three federal states as part of a large-scale operation. There are a...
MilitaryShropshire Star

British troops hailed for response to Kabul blast ‘carnage’

Brigadier James Martin, commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade, said the response was ‘one of the finest things I’ve seen’. British troops have been praised for running towards the “carnage” caused by a suicide bombing, which took place as they tried to help Afghans flee the Taliban. Brigadier James Martin,...
Celebrationsenquirerjournal.com

A Day in Paris

Residents and families at Woodridge Senior Living Community recently participated in the community’s first annual Senior Soiree. The theme for the event was ‘A Day in Paris’ where guests enjoyed food and drink, photo shoots and dancing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy