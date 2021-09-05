CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

New display unveiled at Portrait of a Warrior Gallery

By Brianna Willis, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKhWT_0bn3UQbR00

The family of Angel de Jesus Lucio Ramirez were on hand to see his portrait for the first time.

It was an emotional moment, 15 years after he was killed by a roadside bomb in Ramaldi on Veterans day in 2006. The 22-year-old soldier was part of the first armored division.

The other unveiling was to honor David Perry who served with the army in Desert Storm.

As a corrections officer in Wasco, Perry returned to combat at 35-years-old with a national guard unit when he was killed by a bomb in 2003.
His wife witnessed the unveiling virtually, while one of his brothers in arms was there to see it in-person.

"It's tough, we don't want anyone die get hurt. Good one, not bad one, he was good one, it's just, we don't forget," said veteran and CHP officer, Abraham Hinojosa.

The two portraits will be part of a video display during the 9/11 ceremonies at city fire station 15. There are 27 heroes on display at the gallery.

Comments / 0

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Veterans Day#Portraits#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

‘Rochester Enlightened’ on display at Image City Gallery

The next show at Image City Photography Gallery, “Rochester Enlightened,” will highlight scenes of the city and parks by gallery partner Sheridan Vincent until Oct. 3. Works by Tom Kredo are on display in the Neuberger Gallery. Also featured are visiting artists Peter Blackwood and Dave Braitsch; guest photographers Dick Beery, Bev Cronkite and Chip Evra; artist-in-residence Jim Patton; and gallery partners Dick Bennett, Steve Levinson, Gil Maker, Don Menges, Luann Pero, Betsy Phillips and John Solberg.
Sawyer County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Mark Kelsey art on display at Park Center Lobby Art Gallery

Mark Kelsey is the current featured artist in the lobby art exhibit and gallery at Hayward’s Park Center, showing his work through November. While many will remember Kelsey as the former Sawyer County sheriff and a 38-year law enforcement veteran, Kelsey has made a name for himself through his spray paint art.
losaltosonline.com

Artist reception today for new Gallery 9 exhibition

Veteran Los Altos artist Jan Meyer offers a "New Works Exhibition" beginning Sept. 2 at Gallery 9, 143 Main St., in downtown Los Altos. Inspiration for the new art came from a visit to a quilt show in Vermont. A reception for the artist is scheduled 5-8 p.m. today at the gallery, which will also stay open 5-8 p.m. Friday for downtown Los Altos' First Friday event.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

New art gallery highlights indigenous cultures

Tanya Inga, a native Alaskan with a passion for history and art, has opened a gallery in Kodiak to help others gain a better understanding of indigenous culture. “I wanted something that was different and thought provoking,” said Inga, who opened Inga Art Gallery in downtown Kodiak. “I couldn’t make up my mind, gallery or museum, so I settled on a gallery with a little Kodiak history, Native American history, great painters of Alaska and other craftsmen and women.”
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

New Leaf Gallery welcomes new artists

Floyd's New Leaf Gallery in The Station is set to welcome Guest Artists Sandee McGlaun and Charlotte Middleton from 6-8 p.m. this evening, Friday, Sept. 3, during its First Friday Reception. These artists will be on display in the gallery throughout September and October. Roanoke artist and creative writer, McGlaun...
Grand Rapids, MIgrmag.com

GRAM unveils new basket installment

The new installment for the Michigan Artist Series at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, An Interwoven Legacy: The Black Ash Basketry of Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish, is on display until Feb. 26. The installment features more than 20 new works in An Interwoven Legacy that focus on the centuries-old...
Littleton, COlittletonindependent.net

'4D Design' on display at college gallery

Usually the Jantzen Gallery, in Arapahoe Community College's Art and Design Center at the corner of Alamo and Prince in Littleton, is filled with student artwork. Just through Sept. 12, it offers “4D Design: Time-Based Media Exhibition,” with works by area design professionals, who were invited by gallery curator/ACC Instructor Katie Caron.
Chicago, ILKankakee Daily Journal

GSU unveils new sculpture

A new steel monument — 21-feet tall at its highest point — by Chicago artist Terry Karpowicz was installed at Governors State University’s Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park on Thursday in preparation for the sculpture park’s premier fundraiser: Sculpture, Wine and Dine on Sept. 11. The sculpture is titled “Stargazing with...
Belfast, MEpenbaypilot.com

Jeff Kellar artwork to display in Belfast gallery

BELFAST — Maine artist Jeff Kellar has long explored what he calls “the perceptual puzzle posed by form, space, surface, illusion, and light.” His minimalist paintings, made from a combination of resin, clay, and pigment, are built up in layers that can look opaque or transparent. “The result is beautiful...
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

2 Chandler artists in new Cave Creek gallery

Two Chandler artists’ works have been accepted in a new gallery in Cave Creek. Both ceramic artist Sandra Ashbaugh and fiber artist Laurie Fagen have their work in The Finer Arts Gallery, 6137 E. Cave Creek Road. Meanwhile, Fagen, a former journalist who is also an author of several mystery...
Pelzer, SCthejournalonline.com

Grand Gallery art display returns to West Pelzer

The Town of West Pelzer will recognize B. Taylor Harrison on September 7, at 6:00pm at the regularly scheduled town council meeting in “The Grand Gallery”. A reception will follow the council meeting. New Gallery art by Harrison will be on view from September 7 through October 19 by appointment during regular business hours.
Columbus, OHLantern

New exhibitions at Beeler Gallery explore modern challenges

Three new exhibitions at the Columbus College of Art & Design’s Beeler Gallery aim to encourage conversation about how to move forward during uncertain times. Beeler Gallery now features “Bianca Beck, Tamara Gonzales, Christina Forrer” by the three artists of the same name, “A Bridge to Uncertainty” by Johnathan Payne and “BLM,” a mural collection, all of which opened Aug. 23 and are free to view for the public, according to an Aug. 5 press release. The exhibitions are supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, which loaned out the mural collection, and the Ohio Arts Council, Tim Rietenbach, faculty director of galleries at the college, said.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Jane Abrams at New Concept Gallery

A selection of works by New Mexico artist Jane Abrams coincides with the 2021 publication of her retrospective monograph, Searching for Beyul: The Art of Jane Abrams (independently published, 200 pages, $34.95). Abrams’ fluid and diverse compositions capture the flora of various regions of the world in rich tones and...
Delavan, WILake Geneva Regional News

Delavan's Aram Public Library unveils portrait of former city woman

DELAVAN — The Aram Public Library recently received a piece of local art history. William Thorne’s portrait of Alice Sumner Fisher was donated to the library by Wallis family. On Aug. 27, the library officially unveiled the painting at an event which included Elise Kaye, great-granddaughter of Thorne, Delavan City...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Literary reading, new exhibit come to Bear Gallery

The Fairbanks Arts Association is bringing a literary reading and new art exhibit to the Bear Gallery for September. The reading features University of Alaska Fairbanks author Joseph Holt and UAF faculty members Daryl Farmer and Sara Eliza Johnson. Holt will be debuting his award-winning collection of short stories, “Golden Heart Parade.” Holt grew up in South Dakota, graduated from the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi, and is a term assistant professor in English at UAF. Farmer is the author of two books, “Bicycling beyond the Divide,” a nonfiction travel narrative, and “Where We Land,” a collection of short fictional stories. Johnson grew up in Stratford, Connecticut, and teaches creative writing at UAF. She is the author of the poetry books “Bone Map and Vapor.” The free reading will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the Bear Gallery.
Greenville, OHcountynewsonline.org

Nature Photographs on Display at Anna Bier Gallery

The vibrant nature photographs of Indiana resident Peg Hoover will be on display beginning Saturday, September 11 at the Anna Bier Gallery located within Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. “I am thrilled to present this beautiful work which should appeal to viewers of all ages and artistic tastes,” said Gallery Director CeCelia Rice. The exhibit opens with a reception beginning at 7 p.m., just prior to a concert by The Hitmen presented by Darke County Center for the Arts, and will be available for viewing the second Sunday afternoons of each month from noon till 2 p.m. and by appointment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy