Alabama State

SI's Top 10: Alabama, Georgia Make Opening Statements

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t believe in preseason polls. I only slightly believe in polls around Week 8. In my opinion the best thing about the College Football Playoff committee is the fact that they wait until we’re deep into the season and actually have an idea of what teams look like. But if we must deliver a top 10, here’s my stab at it after a Week 1 that didn’t really see many of the presumed best teams in the country overly impress.

