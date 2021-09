In recent seasons, a single loss might have been the end for Clemson's College Football Playoff hopes -- but not in 2021. Even though the Tigers lost their season opener to Georgia last week, they are virtually assured one of college football's final four spots should they win out the rest of the way. The strange thing? The Tigers might -- let me stress: might -- even have wiggle room for one more loss, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.