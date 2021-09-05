CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

With 10 Days To Recall Election, Early In-Person Voting Started Saturday At Polling Locations Across The Southland

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Saturday marked the first day of in-person, early voting for the recall election, and while many people have already mailed in their ballots, others preferred to cast their votes at a polling location.

“We wanna give everybody an opportunity to cast their ballot, no matter which way they vote,” said poll worker Bob Janicki.

Saturday marked the first day of early, in-person voting for the recall election, which is just 10 days out. (credit: CBS)

In Orange County, 31 polling locations opened, with 108 opening up in LA County.

Motivated voters showed up Saturday to be among the first to voice their opinions in the upcoming recall election.

“I think this recall is just ridiculous,” said one voter.

On the other side of the political aisle, voter Jose Luna gave his opinion.

“It’s time for a change. It really is,” Luna said.

With just 10 days to go until the September 14 recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom, as well as those looking to replace him, are still trying to solidify support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren Joined Newsom in Culver City, holding nothing back about what she think is at stake if Newsom’s biggest challenger, conservative talk show host Larry Elder, succeeds.

“What Larry Elder is saying is put him in the governor’s office and if he gets any chance at all, he will take away the duly elected Democratic majority and he will hand the US Senate over to Mitch McConnell and the Republicans. That’s why I’m here,” Senator Warren said.

Elder meanwhile was in Westminster making the case for recall.

“Businesses are leaving, middle-class people are leaving. The quality of our schools is declining, the price of living…gone up through the roof, crime is up. Nothing this man has touched has gone right,” Elder said.

Presenting himself as an alternative to the front-runners, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Falcouner said he reduced homelessness by double digits as mayor and can bring that plan statewide.

“I did not allow tent encampments on the sidewalk in San Diego because we care about people. We care about enough to intervene and get them the help and the support they need and to protect the quality of life of our neighborhoods and our small businesses,” said Falcouner.

YouTube star and Democratic candidate Kevin Paffrath needs all 1.7 million of his YouTube followers, and many more, to get him into the governor’s seat. At least one poll, at one point in time, had the influencer as the leading replacement candidate.

” I think it’s evident whether people are for or against the recall. I make it clear Democrats should vote for a backup candidate. I think it’s selfish of Governor Newsom to say leave the second part of the ballot blank. I think it’s un-American,” Paffrath said. “This isn’t a Republican recall, it’s a California recall. People are frustrated with the leadership we’ve had.”

The LA County Registrar’s office said more than 7,500 people voted in person today at early voting sites like this one here in Pasadena.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Glendale, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Top Republican Recall Candidate Larry Elder Holds Thursday Rally In Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – With less than one week before the California recall election, the top Republican candidate, Larry Elder, held a Thursday rally in Glendale, while all the other candidates were also out stumping, attempting to drum up support for their campaigns. Flanked by a group of firefighters supporting him for his stance on ending COVID-19 vaccine mandates, despite the fact that the coronavirus is the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers, Elder said he was there Thursday in support of freedom. “I’m not anti-vax, contrary to what the ads say. I’ve been vaccinated. Because of my age, because of...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS LA

What Will The Recall Election Ballot Have On It?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eligible Californians will have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voice heard in the upcoming California Gubernatorial Recall Election. All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14, 2021 recall election. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots by August 16, 2021. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) The recall ballot will ask two questions: 1) Do you want to recall Governor Newsom? And 2) if the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him? RELATED: See what will be on your ballot If 50% or more of voters...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Drop For Tenth Straight Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped for the tenth straight day Thursday as the region continues to contend with the highly-contagious Delta variant. According to the latest state numbers, there were 1,368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in L.A. County Thursday, down from 1,385 the day before. Dr. Delkhah Shahin talks to a 26-year-old unvaccinated COVID-19 patient from outside his bedroom at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2021. (Getty Images) Of those, 404 were in intensive care units, down from 417 a day earlier. The L.A. County Public Health Department reported Thursday that...
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

California Has Hottest Summer On Record

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California had the hottest summer its ever recorded, according to a report released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. California was one of five states that recorded their warmest June through August ever, the NOAA found. The other four were Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah. Overall, the average temperature nationwide for the contiguous U.S. was 74 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.6 degrees above average. Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif., on September 5, 2021. Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LAUSD Board Votes To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for Students Over 12

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All eligible students age 12 and over in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes under a policy unanimously approved by the district’s Board of Education Thursday. The mandate from the second largest school district in the nation requires “COVID-19 vaccinations for all students who access in-person instructional programs operated on district facilities, who are 12 years of age and older.” None of the vaccines currently available are approved for use in children younger than 12. Students age 12 and older who take part in in-person extracurricular...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Recall Candidates Descend On LA As Campaign Enters Final Stretch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California governor vying to keep his post and the Republican frontrunner in the race to unseat him were both holding Labor Day campaign events in the Southland, with just over a week to go before the Sept. 14 recall election. Gov. Gavin Newsom meets supporters at a rally on Sept. 4, 2021, at Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. (Getty Images) Gov. Gavin Newsom held a rally in Baldwin Hills Monday morning in an effort to drum up support among African American voters. “This is not just an attack on the current incumbent governor, this is...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA Resumes Mandatory Cleanups Of Homeless Encampments

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles’ mandatory homeless encampment cleanup program, known as CARE+, resumed Tuesday at the request of the city council. CARE+ was temporarily paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, except around “A Bridge Home” shelters, where it continued following a July 29, 2020 vote by council members. We provide hygiene kits, we do tent exchanges,” said Elena Stern, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works. “If a tent has become contaminated, it can trade it in, we’ll destroy it and give them a new one.” On June 30 of this year, the council voted to continue the cleanups, which require...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA City Council Invests $1.65 Million To Clean Up Graffiti, Illegal Dumping In Northeast Neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than $1.5 million has been committed to help clean up the graffiti and illegal dumping that has gotten out of control in Los Angeles’ northeast neighborhoods. (credit: CBS) According to city officials, there was a 450% increase in graffiti and illegal dumping in Los Angeles between 2016 and 2020. So city has put aside a total of $1.65 million to help clean up the mess in El Sereno, Boyle Heights, and Downtown LA. “It’s happening throughout the city of LA, but especially in our low-income neighborhoods because there’s a lot of folks outside of the city who, quite frankly, believe they can use these neighborhoods as their own personal dumping grounds,” LA City Councilman Kevin de Leon said. The funding will be allocated to three organizations: Urban Alchemy, Fuego Tech, and the Los Angeles Conservation Corp.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

12th Annual ‘Conquer The Bridge’ Run Held This Labor Day

SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Thousands of people took to the South Bay early Labor Day for a five mile walk-run that started at the Port of Los Angeles. “How many times can you say you’ve run over the Vincent Thomas Bridge,” participant Juanita Turner said. Fitness group Black Girls Run participated in the 12th annual “Conquer The Bridge” run on Labor Day. (credit: CBS) Turner and her fitness group, Black Girls Run, can say they’ve run over the bridge about six or seven times and can, once again, say they’ve conquered the 1,500 foot suspension bridge. The 5.3 mile Labor Day race loops across...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

$300 Weekly Federal Pandemic Jobless Benefit Boost Ends Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While the eviction moratorium in California doesn’t expire until the end of the month, Labor Day marks the end of the $300 weekly pandemic federal jobless benefit boost. “My car payment is due right now. I had to borrow from a relative to get my rent for the last three months,” said Linda Williams, who is unemployed and struggling. “I am actively looking and my job is supposed to call me back. So, I’m just kinda of like stuck in the middle. Some 2.2 million Californians are losing their federal unemployment benefits, with most of those impacted being...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Scorching Heat To Bring Triple-Digit Temps To Southland On Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hot and dry conditions are expected to continue to roil the Southland through Monday’s Labor Day holiday, with several areas under heat advisories, and critical fire conditions in place through Tuesday. Crowds at the Santa Monica Pier on Sept. 5, 2021, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Getty Images) Heat advisories are in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the Santa Clarita Valley, where high temperatures are expected to range between 100 and 105 degrees. In the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, highs between 96 and 106 were forecast. A heat advisory for the San Fernando expired Sunday,...

