Brooksby youngest American in US Open 4th round since 2002

By The Associated Press
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenson Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2002. The 20-year-old Brooksby advanced with his five-set win over 21st-seeded Russian Aslan Karatsev, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Brooksby joined Frances Tiafoe as the American men to have already...

Novak Djokovic
