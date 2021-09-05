CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy grows at healthy pace in nine Midwest, Plains states

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. — The economy keeps operating at a healthy pace in nine Midwest and Plains states, but supply delays and shortages of workers are limiting growth in the region, according to a new monthly survey of business leaders. The overall economic index for the region slipped to 68.9 in...

