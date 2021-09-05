CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Pass propels Prairie View A&M past Texas Southern 40-17

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bn3SsuP00

Jawon Pass completed 25 of 37 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M opened the season with a 40-17 victory over Texas Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Pass hooked up with Jailon Howard for a 59-yard score with 6:12 left in the first quarter. The Panthers missed the point-after kick for a 6-3 lead. Prairie View went up 13-3 on Lyndemian Brooks' 5-yard scoring run. Pass threw a 14-yard scoring strike to Darius Campbell late in the quarter, giving the Panthers a 20-3 lead at halftime. Pass and Howard connected for a 72-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter to ignite the rout.

Howard finished with four catches for 136 yards for the Panthers, while Antonio Mullins hauled in nine passes for 117 yards. Brooks ran for 54 yards on 15 carries.

Jalen Brown completed 20 of 41 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Jyrin Johnson have five catches for 43 yards and a score. KeLenn Davis caught seven passes for 79 yards.

The Panthers had 486 yards of offense, compared to just 274 for Texas Southern.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Prairie View, TX
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern#Prairie View A M#College Football#American Football#Prairie View A M#Panthers#Tigers#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Biden Administration is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution” and asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid. The case filed Thursday by the Department of Justice is almost certainly destined to reach the Supreme Court, perhaps within a matter of weeks.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy